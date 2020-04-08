Satellite Party Candidates Clash over N. Korea Policy at KBS Debate

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Satellite parties created by the ruling Democratic Party and main opposition United Future Party are waging fierce campaigns ahead of the general election next week. Vying for proportional representation seats along with existing minor opposition parties, satellite party candidates revealed wide differences on foreign policy and North Korea during a live TV debate held at KBS.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Ruling and opposition candidates vying for proportional representation seats in the April 15 general elections clashed during a debate on foreign and inter-Korean policy at KBS on Thursday.Representing the Democratic Party's satellite Together Citizens' Party, late former President Kim Dae-jung’s son​ Kim Hong-gul made it clear that the ruling camp is deeply rooted in his father’s Sunshine Policy.[Sound bite: Kim Hong-gul – Together Citizens’ Party (Korean)]“The Together Citizens’ Party has pledged that it will expand inter-Korean peace and exchanges to open up a new era on the Korean Peninsula, and further initiate a new era of coexistence and peace and co-prosperity in Northeast Asia. More specifically, we will reopen the Gaesong industrial complex and modernize North Korean railways, so that a foundation is built for us to expand towards the Asian mainland... ”President Moon Jae-in’s former secretary for civil service discipline, Choe Kang-wook, is representing the Open Democrats, another pro-Moon proportional party.[Sound bite: Choe Kang-wook – Open Democrats (Korean)]“If we continue to have a servile attitude towards the U.S. and believe that it's in our interest to be unconditionally friendly with Japan, we can neither be an advanced country nor a central state in the Northeast Asian region. We, the Open Democrats, believe that the unhindered pursuit of the Korean Peninsula Peace Process is the most important task.”Representing the conservative UFP’s satellite Future Korea Party, former Vice Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yong argued that the Moon administration is mired in fake nuclear talks with North Korea and that it’s time for a change.[Sound bite: Cho Tae-yong - Future Korea Party (Korean)]“The South Korea-U.S. alliance is wavering and South Korea-Japan relations are at their worst though South Korea-China relations have not improved at all. There is no substantial progress in the denuclearization of North Korea and the North’s missile capabilities have been strengthened... ”“Diplomatic efforts and negotiations are necessary for denuclearization. However, we should not be engaged in fake nuclear talks.”During the live television event, candidate Han Ji-ho said his minor Minsaeng Party will take a pragmatic approach, saying the government has failed to resolve any foreign policy concerns, including China’s retaliation over the U.S. deployment of the THAAD missile launchers, trade issues with Japan, defense cost negotiations with the U.S. as well as inter-Korean relations.The Justice Party’s Kang Sang-goo said Seoul should respect the inter-Korean military agreement in order to rekindle frozen relations with Pyongyang.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.