France Asks for S. Korea's Cooperation in Import of COVID-19 Practices

France has asked for South Korea's cooperation in its move to import medical practices for the novel coronavirus.Seoul's Finance Ministry said on Thursday that France made the request the previous day during a video forum on responses to the COVID-19 outbreak, praising South Korea's exemplary quarantine measures.The forum, which was held at the request of the head of the French Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry, drew about 400 participants, including French Ambassador to Korea Philippe Lefort.The ministry said that at the forum a senior official explained how the country has handled the outbreak using the "3T Plus P" model -- testing, tracing, treating and participation.The official also shared details of the country's quarantine measures based on information and communication technology, such as drive-thru testing and a mobile application to monitor people in self-isolation.