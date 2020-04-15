Leadership from Ruling, Main Opposition Cast Votes in General Elections

Menu Content

Politics

Photo : YONHAP News

Leadership from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) cast votes at their respective constituencies for the general elections on Wednesday morning.

After voting in Seoul's Jongno district, where he is running against UFP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn, Lee Nak-yon, head of the DP's coronavirus committee, said he was fortunate to have completed his campaign without mudslinging.

Lee added that he trusts voters' discernment.

Hwang, who also cast his vote in Jongno, said he has faith in voters that they will support his win so that he can keep the Moon Jae-in administration in check.

UFP's chief election committee chair Kim Chong-in said the higher the voter turnout, the more the outcome will be in the main opposition's favor, adding he is confident that the UFP will win most seats.

DP Chair Lee Hae-chan and floor leader Lee In-young cast their votes during early voting on Friday and Saturday.
