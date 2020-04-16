A Record 29 Women Elected to Local Constituencies

Photo : YONHAP News

A record number of women were elected to represent local constituencies in Wednesday's general elections.Out of 209 candidates, 29 female contenders were elected to the 300-seat parliament, including 20 from the ruling Democratic Party(DP), eight from the main opposition United Future Party(UFP), and one from the minor Justice Party.The previous record was 26 women in 2016.Some notable winners include judge-turned-politician Lee Su-jin of the DP in Seoul's Dongjak-B district, former presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung of the DP in Gwangjin-B district, and former television announcer Bae Hyun-jin of the UFP in Songpa-B district.DP veteran Kim Young-joo and the Justice Party's former presidential hopeful Sim Sang-jung each secured a fourth term in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo-A district and Gyeonggi Province's Goyang-A district, respectively.