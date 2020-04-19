Prison Term Sought for Ex-Busan Vice Mayor for Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is seeking a five-year prison sentence for a former vice mayor of Busan indicted on bribery charges.In the final hearing for Yoo Jae-soo at the Seoul Eastern District Court on Wednesday, prosecutors argued that the former official received bribes from multiple work-related people and never showed penitence, even after he was investigated for such illegalities.Yoo was indicted in December 2019 for pocketing some 40 billion won in bribes from four people while he was working either at the Financial Services Commission or in Busan City.According to the prosecution, Yoo's alleged wrongdoings were initially subject to an inspection by the presidential office in 2017. However, that probe was later suspended, allowing him to avoid discipline and move to the southern port city, where he worked as a vice mayor for economic affairs until last November.Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who served as former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs at the time, was suspected of intervening in the inspection against Yoo, a known supporter of President Moon Jae-in. Cho was indicted on a related charge.