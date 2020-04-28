S. Korea Keeps Daily COVID-19 Infections at Safe Level

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Tuesday marks 100 days since South Korea detected its first novel coronavirus infection in the nation after the outbreak began in China. South Korea managed to flattened the curve, reducing hundreds of daily infections in February and March to around ten recently.Kim Bum-soo wraps up the latest situation.Report: South Korea has added 14 COVID-19 infections to the tally, raising the total to 10-thousand-752 on this Tuesday.Among the newly confirmed infections as of midnight Tuesday, 12 are imported cases.Those who arrive in South Korea from another country are closely monitored as they are required to quarantine themselves for two weeks. The outbreak is under control.It has been 100 days since South Korea reported the first confirmed COVID-19 infection. During Tuesday's daily coronavirus response meeting, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip thanked medical workers and the public for flattening the curve, but quickly reminded the public that the outbreak is still ongoing.[Sound bite: Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip (Korean)]"Many people are expected to have scheduled trips or gatherings between late April and early May. Please remember that when physical distances are reduced, the possibility of the COVID-19 infection rises. The upcoming holidays are the remaining hurdle before transitioning to 'everyday life quarantine,' and please continue quarantine efforts as you are the quarantine chief for you, your family and your community."The long weekend begins on Thursday and when the holidays end, the government wants to ease its tight social distancing campaign.The first confirmed infection in South Korea was reported on January 20. By the end of February, the number of daily infections rose to 909. However, thanks to rigorous social distancing and contact tracing, additional infections have been reduced to around ten per day recently. This took 608-thousand 614 coronavirus tests.A total of 244 people died due to COVID-19 in Korea while eight-thousand-854 have been cured and released from hospitals.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.