S. Korea Reports 9 Additional COVID-19 Cases

South Korea’s daily new COVID-19 cases have slipped back to single digits.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Wednesday reported nine cases counted in the 24-hour period through 12 a.m., raising the tally to 10-thousand-761.It marks the 11th consecutive day with less than 20 new confirmed cases, following 14 cases the previous day.Five of the nine new patients were imported cases, including three detected at airport checkpoints and two reported by local authorities in Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province. The other four new cases were local transmissions, with three confirmed in Daegu and one in Gyeonggi Province.The death toll attributed to the infectious disease rose by two to 246, while eight-thousand-922 have been discharged from quarantine after making full recoveries, up by 68.