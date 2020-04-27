Son Heung-min Named Tottenham's Best-Ever Foreign Player

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean footballer Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur has been recognized as the club's best-ever foreign player.On Sunday, British football media outlet 90min-dot-com released a list of foreign players in each club in the Premier League who are recognized for bringing flair, quality and excitement throughout the league’s 22-year existence.The list includes the 27-year-old South Korean winger for the Hotspurs, who is considered up there with the best by the media outlet in terms of talented foreigners to have joined the club.Since he headed to Tottenham five years ago after an eight-year stint in the German league, the outlet said Son has been prolific with his talent, speed and flair. It continued that he has become one of the league's finest attacking players, recognized and celebrated as one of Asia's best players.Some other notable names on the list include Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United, Luis Suarez for Liverpool, Thierry Henry for Arsenal and Didier Drogba for Chelsea.