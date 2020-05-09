S. Korea Reports 34 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday following a cluster outbreak related to clubs in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.It marks the first time in 28 days that the number of daily new infections surpassed 30.The country's accumulated total rose to ten-thousand-874.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 26 of the 34 cases reported throughout Saturday were domestic infections, with eight imported cases.By region, 12 cases were reported in Seoul and nine came from Gyeonggi Province and Incheon. Daegu reported two patients, and Jeju Island also reported a case.No coronavirus deaths have been reported for the third day. The death toll remains at 256.Forty-two more patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, raising the total number of cured patients to nine-thousand-610. Over a thousand patients are still being treated.