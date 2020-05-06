Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Pompeo: 'Bad Things Happen' When Info is Denied in Countries like China, N. Korea

Write: 2020-05-12 08:45:08Update: 2020-05-12 09:32:01

Pompeo: 'Bad Things Happen' When Info is Denied in Countries like China, N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly said that "bad things happen" in countries where information is denied to their people, singling out North Korea and China.

Pompeo made the remarks on Friday in an interview with the Christian radio program "Focus on the Family," saying that some leaders choose to use propaganda and disinformation to gain power and social status. 

According to a transcript released by the State Department, Pompeo said that when he sees what takes place inside other countries where they are denied information, whether it's North Korea or China, bad things happen.

He added that the Chinese Communist Party tried to suppress information about the coronavirus, where it began, how it started and how it was being transmitted from human to human. It also employed the World Health Organization to further that storyline.

Pompeo did not specify what he meant by "bad things," but his remarks appear to be mainly directed at China over its alleged lack of transparency in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >