Photo : KBS News

U.S. public health authorities issued new guidelines on Thursday for operating swimming pools during the COVID-19 pandemic.According to local media, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) said that there is no evidence that the virus can be spread through water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas.However, it added that while there is ongoing community spread of the virus, it is important for individuals as well as owners and operators of these facilities to take steps to ensure health and safety.The CDC said that swimmers should keep a distance of one-point-eight meters from others, even in water.It also suggested that pool operators encourage the use of cloth face coverings when feasible, noting that they are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult.