Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will actively share with the international community South Korea’s quarantine model, or "K-Quarantine," which has been praised for its effectiveness in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Foreign Ministry said the government revealed the stance during the 76th Session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific which was held via video conference on Thursday.While emphasizing the need for international cooperation to fight COVID-19, the government also vowed efforts to meet requests by other countries for support in medical supplies.The ministry added that the meeting’s participants adopted a resolution on concerted regional action against COVID-19.