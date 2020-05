Photo : YONHAP News

The "Boycott Japan" movement in South Korea appears to be continuing after Japan tightened export restrictions on key high-tech materials on Seoul in July of last year.According to the Korea Customs Service on Sunday, South Korea's imports of consumer goods from Japan came to 249 million dollars in April, down 37-point-two percent from a year earlier.The monthly figure marked an on-year drop of 35-point-nine percent in January and slowed to around 15 percent in the next two months before growing to over 30 percent again last month, possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In particular, imports of Japanese beer products plummeted over 87 percent on-year to 630-thousand dollars last month.Imports of Japanese cars also slipped 59 percent on-year to 62 million dollars in April.