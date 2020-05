Photo : YONHAP News

More than 90 percent of South Korean households have received emergency coronavirus relief funds so far.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said on Sunday that more than 20 million households, or 92-point-six percent of 21-point-17 eligible households nationwide, have collected the aid from May 4 to 23.The ministry said that 14-point-two trillion won, or 89 percent of the total budget earmarked to finance the one-off payouts, has been doled out as of Saturday.The recipients include around two-point-nine low-income households that automatically received the payouts.For all other households, the payments have been provided in the form of credit card points or in the form of vouchers or prepaid cards.The COVID-19 payouts range from 400-thousand won for single-person households to one million won for families of four or more.