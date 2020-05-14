Menu Content

US Considers Limiting Employment Program for Int'l Students

Write: 2020-05-25 10:55:06Update: 2020-05-25 14:41:43

Photo : KBS News

A leading U.S. daily says the Trump administration is expected to set limits on a popular program that allows international students to work in the U.S. after graduation while remaining on their student visas.

The Wall Street Journal quoted administration officials familiar with the matter as saying on Saturday that Washington is considering restrictions on the Optional Practical Training(OPT) program.  

The program allows international students to work in the U.S. for an initial period of 12 months, with students majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics possibly able to extend by two more years. 

The daily said the temporary limits are designed to help American graduates looking for entry-level work during the economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

According to the report, the regulations are likely to come in a package of new immigration restrictions U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would issue in an executive order, probably in the next few weeks.  

The unemployment rate in the U.S. surged from four-point-four percent to 14-point-seven percent in April due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
