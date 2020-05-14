Party Reactions Mixed After Sex Slavery Victim's News Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties reacted differently to a news conference held by an victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery in which she blamed an advocacy group for misusing donations.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) maintains its stance that the facts should first be verified.DP spokesperson Kang Hoon-sik said a written briefing Monday that as the prosecution's investigation is under way regarding DP lawmaker-elect Yoon Mee-hyang, the former head of the civic group Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, his party will determine its stance after the results emerge.About the grievances expressed by former victim of wartime sexual slavery Lee Yong-soo in a news conference Monday, Kang expressed regret and stressed that the Korean Council should be the one actively resolving the issues.But he added that the latest controversy must not overshadow the bigger cause of the human rights campaign for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.Meanwhile, the main opposition United Future Party expressed anger over Lee Yong-soo's revelation that she was used by the Korean Council.Attending a party task force meeting dedicated to this issue, UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young said even as an investigation is ongoing, it's not right for lawmakers to sit on their hands and do nothing.He said the UFP will look into all allegations centered on the victims and from the perspective of the victims.Joo said if the suspicions are not cleared, his party will consider other solutions including a parliamentary inquiry.