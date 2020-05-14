Moon: Reopening of Schools Will Be Touchstone for 'Distancing in Daily Life' Success

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday said reopening schools in the country will be the touchstone for the success of “distancing in daily life”.Empathizing with parents' concerns about persisting uncertainties surrounding the outbreak, Moon vowed at a Cabinet meeting to thoroughly prepare so that students return to schools safely.The president said an emergency response system will be activated when symptoms are reported within schools, with the response carried out according to a manual put in place for such circumstances.Stressing the need to also maintain quarantine outside schools, Moon cautioned students against visiting recreational facilities at high risk of infection, including singing rooms and internet cafes.After third-year high school students returned to schools last Wednesday, those in second-year high school, third-year middle school, first- and second-year elementary school and kindergarten are set to return on Wednesday.