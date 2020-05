Photo : YONHAP News

One of South Korea’s leading online retailers has been forced to close a logistics center after several employees there contracted COVID-19.Coupang announced on Tuesday the temporary closure of its Bucheon complex, adding that all employees who work there will be tested for the coronavirus.According to the company and Bucheon city officials, three workers assigned with final product packaging at the distribution center were confirmed to have the virus on Sunday and Monday. Four other employees were also reportedly diagnosed with the disease.The virus cases have drawn concerns from customers that the goods delivered to them may have also been affected.The company has ensured all products will be sent from other distribution centers and after thorough disinfection.