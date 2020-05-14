Foreign Minister: S. Korea Closely Watching Developments in Global Conflict

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says Seoul is well aware of a growing global conflict and concerns over the ramifications such a conflict could have, adding that Seoul is closely watching related developments.Kang made the remarks on Thursday, during a meeting of government agencies on coordinating diplomatic strategies, in apparent reference to the escalating tension between the United States and China.The minister stopped short of actually mentioning U.S.-China relations or China’s push to enact a controversial security law for Hong Kong. However, her remarks drew attention as China is set to vote on the national security law later in the day.Participants shared a report on U.S-China relations and are likely to have discussed what diplomatic strategies to pursue in regards to the situation.The meeting came amid Washington’s pursuit of the U.S. Economic Prosperity Network, an economic bloc initiative that excludes China. At the same time, conflict has been simmering between Washington and Beijing over the newly proposed Hong Kong security law.