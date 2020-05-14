China Approves National Security Law for Hong Kong Despite US Opposition

Photo : YONHAP News

China's parliament has approved a proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong despite strong opposition from the United States and its threat to deprive the city-state of its special trading status.The National People’s Congress(NPC) held a plenary session on Thursday and passed the bill with a near unanimous vote of two-thousand-878 to one. Six others abstained.Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC, said during the closing of the session that their decision was a "crucial measure" to maintain and supplement the "one country, two systems" policy.The security bill targets "secession, subversion of state power, terrorism or interference by foreign countries or outside influences" and stipulates the creation of an apparatus in Hong Kong to execute it.The NPC's standing committee is expected to draft a finalized version of the legislation in around two months before its implemented upon promulgation by the Hong Kong government.The bill has drawn opposition from the U.S. since China announced related plans last week, with U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo declaring on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer merits special treatments under U.S. law. Currently, the city-state is granted different tariffs and restrictions by the U.S. than mainland China.The passage of the controversial bill is expected to draw strong backlash from Washington as well as the citizens of Hong Kong, who have protested against such moves that threaten their rights and freedoms.