Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS' music video for their 2017 hit song "DNA" has racked up more than one billion YouTube views, becoming the band's first music video to surpass that milestone.According to the band's management agency Big Hit Entertainment on Monday, the music video for "DNA" surpassed one billion views at around 2:20 a.m..It is the lead track off BTS' album "Love Yourself: Her" released in September 2017.The song stayed on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for four consecutive weeks, and in February the following year, it was certified "Gold" by the Recording Industry Association of America.