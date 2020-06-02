S. Korea's Q1 Growth Revised Up, but Deeper Contraction Lies Ahead

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's economy shrank one-point-three percent in the first quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the slowest growth in about eleven years.According to tentative data by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's real gross domestic product(GDP) contracted one-point-three percent in the January-March period from three months earlier.The figure is point-one percentage point lower than the one-point-four percent contraction in advance data.From the same period last year, the country's real GDP expanded one-point-four percent in the first quarter, also point-one percentage point higher than the preliminary estimate.Additionally, the country's gross national income decreased point-eight percent on-quarter in the cited period.The central bank predicted the second quarter figure would be even gloomier, estimating a contraction in the low- or mid-two percent range for the April-June period.