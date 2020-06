Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 39 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday.Total infections stood at eleven thousand-629 as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday reflecting the recent cluster of infections related to religious gatherings.Of the new cases, 36 came from the Seoul metropolitan area.The number of new cases has hovered at around the 30s and 40s this week due to church-related transmissions. According to the government, a total of 66 cases can be traced to churches in the metro area as of Thursday afternoon.COVID-19-related deaths remain at 273.