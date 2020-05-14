Court to Review Arrest Warrant for Samsung Heir on Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

A decision whether to arrest Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong over his alleged involvement in the group’s controversial power succession process will likely be made early next week.Seoul Central District Court said on Thursday that it will review the arrest warrant for the 51-year-old Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The decision on whether to arrest him will likely be made Monday night or early Tuesday.Two other former executives of the group who had arrest warrants issued in the case—Choi Gee-sung and Kim Jong-joong—will also face warrant reviews by the same court.Earlier in the day, Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office filed requests for Lee and the two former executives of the group's now-defunct Future Strategy Office to be arrested on charges of unfair trading, price manipulation and violating external audit laws.Prosecutors suspect Samsung management intentionally lowered the value of Samsung C&T while inflating that of Cheil Industries ahead of the merger, to help benefit the heir-apparent in his managerial succession.The legal enforcement agency also suspects alleged accounting fraud at Cheil affiliate Samsung BioLogics helped facilitate the merger, which ultimately assisted Lee in overhauling the group's governance structure.