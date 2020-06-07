Unification Ministry: S. Korea to Observe, Implement Inter-Korean Agreements

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea said on Sunday that it will abide by inter-Korean agreements after North Korea threatened to sever ties over Seoul's handling of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent across the border.Seoul's Unification Ministry said that the government's basic position is that it will observe and implement inter-Korean agreements reached between the leaders of the two Koreas including the 2018 Panmunjom Declaration.It marks Seoul's first official response to a recent statement by the North's Unified Front Department regarding the leaflet campaign.The department said on Friday in a spokesperson's statement that Kim Yo-jong, who oversees South Korea-related affairs, ordered officials to look into implementing "a series of measures" she had earlier threatened to take if Seoul did not stop North Korean defectors from sending the leaflets.The department also vowed to abolish the inter-Korean liaison office located in the North's Gaeseong Industrial Zone, which it says "sits idly by with no work." It added it will go on to take the series of measures previously alluded to.