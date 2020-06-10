Menu Content

Unification Ministry Files Complaint with Police Against Defector Groups

Write: 2020-06-11 15:48:03Update: 2020-06-11 15:50:49

The Unification Ministry has filed a criminal complaint with police against two North Korean defectors groups on charges of violating the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act.

A ministry official said the complaint was filed with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Thursday against Fighters For Free North Korea and Keunsaem for sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

The ministry said the act of sending leaflets and plastic bottles filled with rice to the North is suspected of breaching a number of laws outside the inter-Korean exchange act, including the Aviation Safety Act and the Public Waters Management Act.

It added it will fully cooperate with the police investigation.

The ministry has also begun steps to revoke business permits for the two groups saying they have been notified of scheduled hearings this month.
