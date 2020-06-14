N. Korea Rejects Seoul's Offer to Send Special Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister Kim Yo-jong reportedly rejected South Korea's offer to send special envoys a day before the North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Wednesday that South Korean authorities on Monday notified Pyongyang that President Moon Jae-in wanted to send his national security adviser Chung Eui-yong and spy chief Suh Hoon as special envoys.The report said that in the notice, South Korean authorities pleaded with the North to accept the offer, saying they would send the envoys at the earliest possible date convenient for the North.The KCNA said Kim Yo-jong, the vice director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, however, "flatly rejected the tactless and sinister proposal."The report said Moon greatly favors sending special envoys to tide over crises and raises preposterous proposals frequently, but he has yet to clearly understand that such a trick will no longer work on the North.Kim Yo-jong reportedly warned that South Korea should stop making "unrealistic" offers such as sending special envoys, but must instead take substantial actions to compensate and refrain from any words and behaviors that may further provoke the North.