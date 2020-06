Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, raising the accumulated total to 12-thousand-373.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Saturday the daily increase compiled throughout Friday is the highest in 23 days since 79 cases were recorded in late May.Of the 67 new cases, 36 are community infections and 31 are imported.Of that total, 36 come from the capital area including 14 in Seoul, 17 in Gyeonggi Province and five in Incheon.No new coronavirus deaths are reported, leaving the death toll at 280.Authorities announce the daily count of virus infections from the previous day at 10 a.m. every day.