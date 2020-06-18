Menu Content

S. Korea's Financial Aid to Help COVID-19 Stricken Developing Countries

Write: 2020-06-29 18:35:24Update: 2020-06-29 19:05:39

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will inject 36 billion won this year to help developing countries deal with the COVID-19 outbreak and other challenges to their sustainable development. 

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it is pushing for a multi-year development and cooperation initiative for less developed countries. 

The planned budget for this year will be provided in grant aid programs and assist the beneficiaries in securing quarantine facilities and equipment, training medical personnel and helping vulnerable populations. 

Among key beneficiary groups of the programs for this year are Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia, Colombia and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) that are eligible for South Korea’s official development assistance will also likely benefit from the assistance.
