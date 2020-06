Photo : YONHAP News

The World Trade Organization(WTO) will decide next month whether to set up a dispute-settlement panel to look into South Korea's complaint against Japan's export restrictions.The Dispute Settlement Body of the trade organization held a meeting on Monday to discuss the panel’s creation, but failed to do so because of Japan's rejection.The panel is expected to be created in the next DSB meeting, as WTO regulations stipulate it should be automatically set up unless all members unanimously reject it in the second meeting.The next DSB meeting is slated for July 29.The panel will be comprised of three members, with the selection of the members to be decided through consultation between the concerned parties.