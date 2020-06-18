Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

US Starts to Eliminate Hong Kong's Special Status over Security Law

Write: 2020-06-30 09:35:45Update: 2020-06-30 10:46:04

US Starts to Eliminate Hong Kong's Special Status over Security Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly begun eliminating Hong Kong's special trading status, suspending defense exports and restricting the territory's access to high technology products.  

According to Reuters, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday in a statement that the U.S. was suspending "preferential treatment" to Hong Kong over China, including the availability of export license exceptions.

Ross cited the Chinese Communist Party’s imposition of new security measures on Hong Kong and risks surrounding U.S. technology as reasons behind the move. 

The secretary added that "further actions" to eliminate differential treatment were also being evaluated.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Chinese Communist Party’s decision to eviscerate Hong Kong’s freedoms has forced the Trump administration to re-evaluate its policies toward the territory.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >