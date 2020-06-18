US Starts to Eliminate Hong Kong's Special Status over Security Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly begun eliminating Hong Kong's special trading status, suspending defense exports and restricting the territory's access to high technology products.According to Reuters, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday in a statement that the U.S. was suspending "preferential treatment" to Hong Kong over China, including the availability of export license exceptions.Ross cited the Chinese Communist Party’s imposition of new security measures on Hong Kong and risks surrounding U.S. technology as reasons behind the move.The secretary added that "further actions" to eliminate differential treatment were also being evaluated.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Chinese Communist Party’s decision to eviscerate Hong Kong’s freedoms has forced the Trump administration to re-evaluate its policies toward the territory.