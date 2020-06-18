Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

National Assembly to Vote on 3rd Extra Budget Bill Friday

Write: 2020-07-03 13:50:45Update: 2020-07-03 15:35:39

National Assembly to Vote on 3rd Extra Budget Bill Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will convene a plenary session on Friday to vote on the government's third extra budget bill aimed at helping the nation better cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Park Hong-keun, a ranking member of the party's budget committee, said Friday that the plenary session is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Park emphasized that a review of the latest budget was done openly for the first time in parliamentary history and that the amount that was reduced is believed to be the largest-ever.

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) and the minor opposition People's Party, meanwhile, plan to boycott Friday's session in protest of the DP-led budget review, which they claim was rushed.

On Thursday, UFP interim leader Kim Chong-in accused the ruling party of hastily proceeding with the review of the record-high budget of over 35 trillion won, after President Moon Jae-in called for its passage by Friday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >