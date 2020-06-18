Menu Content

National Sports Festival to be Pushed Back One Year

Write: 2020-07-03 16:06:44Update: 2020-07-03 16:50:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean National Sports Festival will not take place this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year's edition would have been the 101st festival.

Sports Minister Park Yang-woo and the heads of five provincial governments including North Gyeongsang Province, which was to host this year's event, held a meeting Friday and agreed to delay it by one year.

They all agreed that going ahead with the sporting event would be difficult. Accordingly, festivals scheduled for 2021 and the years after will all be pushed back a year.

Under regulations by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, postponing the National Sports Festival will automatically delay the Junior Sports Festival and the National Sports for All Festival as well.

Minister Park thanked the related officials who agreed to the decision on the delay which was first requested by the governor of North Gyeongsang Province.
