Politics

Gov't to Seek Legislation to Enhance Management of Students with High Risk of COVID-19

Write: 2020-07-05 14:05:36Update: 2020-07-05 14:39:43

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek legislation that permits authorities to halt school attendance of students entering from countries hit by infectious diseases.

The Education Ministry said on Sunday that it will push for the revision to related laws along with five other key policy tasks this year.

The ministry said that it will seek the revision of the School Health Law to enhance the management of students with high risk of COVID-19.

Currently, under the law, authorities may order students, teachers or school officials not to come to school only with a doctor's related diagnosis.

But the planned revision will allow authorities to suspend school attendance, even without a doctor's diagnosis, in case they entered from countries hit by infectious diseases or have epidemiological risks.
