Senior Prosecutors Oppose Justice Minister Exercising Command Authority

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior prosecutors are apparently opposed to Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae’s exercise of command authority over an ongoing investigation into alleged collusion between prosecutors and the news media and view the move as being unfair and illegal.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office on Monday revealed what was discussed during a meeting of director-level or higher prosecutors last Friday, which was also reported to Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl earlier in the day.The participants of the meeting voiced in unison that the minister’s intention to exclude Yoon from intervening in the investigation is either illegal or unfair as it effectively calls for the suspension of his duty as the top prosecutor.They also argued that the case in point should be unrelated to Yoon’s future, apparently expressing support for their boss amid the ruling bloc’s pressure on him, while also agreeing on the need to introduce an independent counsel to handle the investigation.The views of the prosecutors are likely to be reflected in Yoon’s official response to the minister’s call, which is expected to be made as early as Monday evening.Last Thursday, Minister Choo ordered Yoon to suspend an expert advisory panel to determine the validity of an initial probe into the case and to stop interfering as it was being handled by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.Senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon, who is a close aide to the prosecutor-general, faces allegations that he colluded with a reporter at a conservative news outlet in an attempt to uncover dirt on pro-government figures allegedly involved in investment fraud.The development is considered to be part of an ongoing power struggle between the justice minister and the top prosecutor over prosecution reforms.