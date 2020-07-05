Moon Criticizes Violence in Sports Community Following Death of Triathlete

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in criticized violence in the sports community following the suicide of a triathlete who allegedly endured years of abuse from her coach and teammates.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon mentioned the case of late triathlete Choi Suk-hyeon, saying such cruel acts and violence against athletes are part of an "old-era legacy" that cannot be justified.The president added that winning a medal is not as important as an athlete's happiness.He then called for a thorough investigation to hold accountable those who are responsible and measures to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.The 22-year-old, who competed for a semi-pro club at Gyeongju City Hall, took her own life last month, after she was allegedly forced to overeat or fast, assaulted and pressured to pay sums of cash by the coach and her teammates.