Photo : YONHAP News

The Health Ministry is enhancing its organization and workforce to better prepare for a long-term battle with COVID-19.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, told reporters on Tuesday that efforts are under way to operate the Central Incidence Management System for Novel Coronavirus Infection and the Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters at all times.He said such efforts come amid assessment that it is necessary to reorganize the Health Ministry with COVID-19 lasting for nearly half a year so far and likely to persist.The government first launched operations of the central headquarters on January 20, when the nation’s first COVID-19 case was reported. It then went on to install the incidence management system to actively prevent the spread of the infectious virus.