Seoul's NSC Stresses Close Cooperation with US on Peninsula Issues

The South Korean presidential office on Thursday convened the National Security Council(NSC) to discuss issues regarding the Korean Peninsula.In an NSC standing committee meeting presided over by new National Security Office Director Suh Hoon, the participants assessed a series of high-level talks between South Korea and the U.S. during U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun’s three-day visit to the country.The NSC members agreed on the need for the two allies to closely cooperate so that they can continuously pursue the peace process on the peninsula and respond to regional and global issues.Earlier in the day, Suh met with Biegun at the presidential office and called on him to continue efforts to resume U.S.-North Korea talks. In return, Biegun, who is Washington’s pointman on the North, stressed the importance of resuming dialogue with the North and vowed to maintain close coordination with South Korea.Also discussed during the latest NSC meeting were pending issues between South Korea and Japan and Seoul’s responses on those matters.