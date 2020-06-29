Menu Content

BTS' "Map of the Soul: 7" Top-Selling Album in US in 1H

Write: 2020-07-10 15:24:54Update: 2020-07-10 17:32:45

BTS'

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' album "Map of the Soul: 7" released in February has become the top-selling album in the United States during the first half of 2020. 
  
According to music sales data released by Nielsen Music on Friday, "Map of the Soul: 7" sales totaled 552-thousand copies in the U.S. market through June, to take the number one spot in the Top Ten Album - Total Sales rankings. This tallies the combined sales of CDs and LPs alongside digital albums.
  
"Map of the Soul: 7" is the only album whose sales totaled more than half a million copies in the U.S. during the first half.
  
According to Billboard, BTS also sold the highest number of albums in America at 757-thousand copies, which include previous albums.
  
The seven-member boy band also ranked number one in first-half album sales on Japan's Oricon Chart becoming the first foreign artist to clinch this title in 36 years.
