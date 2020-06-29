Exam for Level 9 Civil Servants Takes Place Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

Written exams for the open recruitment of level-nine civil servants took place at over 400 test sites in 17 cities and provinces nationwide on Saturday.Nearly five thousand public servants will be elected through the exam. Over 185-thousand people applied, resulting in a competition ratio of 37 to one.The Ministry of Personnel Management said the safety of test takers is of the utmost priority following consultations with quarantine authorities as the exam has been delayed from March due to the coronavirus pandemic.To ensure distance is maintained between applicants, each test room will accommodate fewer than 20 people.All test takers and supervisors must wear masks. Applicants were also asked to report their health status and travel history.Those under self-quarantine were allowed to take the exam at a separate location, but not confirmed COVID-19 patients.The authorities also noted that ventilation and sterilization will be thoroughly conducted during and after the exam at test sites.