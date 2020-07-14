Pompeo: Trump Wants Another N. Korea Summit Only if Real Progress is Possible

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump would hold another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un only if the two sides are likely to make "real progress."Pompeo made the remarks during a virtual event hosted by the political website The Hill when asked about the possibility of a summit within this year.Pompeo said the U.S. is getting pretty close to the presidential election. He continued that the North Koreans have given mixed signals, but President Trump only wants to engage in a summit if there's a sufficient likelihood that the two sides can make real progress in achieving the outcomes that were set forth in their first summit in Singapore.The secretary said the U.S. believes in the importance of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and bringing stability to the region.He said that the North Koreans had chosen at this point in time not to engage in a way that can lead to a potential solution.However, Pompeo said the U.S. hopes the North will change its mind, and that the U.S. looks forward to engaging in dialogue so that they can get to the right outcome.