Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' latest Japanese album has charted at a record high 56th on the UK Official Charts."MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~THE JOURNEY~," the band's fourth regular Japanese album, was released Wednesday.Its third Japanese album "Face Yourself" released in April 2018 ranked at 78th on the Official Albums Chart Top 100. Fifty-sixth is the highest ranking on this chart so far by a Japanese language album by BTS.The latest album "Journey" also ranked seventh on the Official Album Downloads Chart and 41st on the Official Album Sales Chart."Your Eyes Tell," a track from the album composed by BTS member Jungkook, charted at 12 on the Official Singles Charts in downloads and sales.In Japan, the album has sold over 500-thousand copies.