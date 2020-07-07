Culture Seoul Fashion Show Features Colorful Face Masks amid Pandemic

A mask fashion show was held in Seoul on Friday as the country's health authorities continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic.



The Associated Press reported the event on Friday where models wearing a colourful range of face masks walked a runway.



Lim Yeon-hee, head of the fashion show organizing committee, said the show is intended to create a cheerful vibe amid the prolonged nationwide fight against COVID-19.



"The entire world is in a very difficult circumstance due to COVID-19. In addition to the economy, activities in culture, arts and sports have been reduced and (it's) causing lots of troubles. So I think we should all work together to overcome the crisis wisely."



Similarly-themed mask fashion shows have been held in Paris and Shanghai.