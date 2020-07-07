Committee to Issue Advisory on Reducing Chief Prosecutor's Powers

Photo : YONHAP News

A committee under the Justice Ministry tasked with reforming the prosecution is set to announce its recommendations on cutting the power of the prosecutor general.The committee is holding its 43rd session from 2 p.m. Monday to discuss this issue and to release the advisory.The meeting is set to review a number of agenda items, including diffusing the chief prosecutor's investigative command powers.The advisory is expected to call for sharing some of that power to the chiefs of other high prosecutors and district prosecutors offices, and also changing the current rule where the justice minister adheres to the opinion of the prosecutor general for personnel appointments of prosecutors.Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl had clashed over the process of a reshuffle back in January.The committee is also expected to advise changes to the current practice where in most cases an incumbent high-ranking prosecutor is named the chief of the prosecution.Under the Prosecutors Office Act, any judge, prosecutor or lawyer with 15 years or more experience can be appointed to the post.Minister Choo said Monday that the prosecution holds tremendous power, and that democratic controls are necessary.