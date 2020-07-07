S. Korea's Industrial Output Up 4.2% in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has logged gains in industrial output, investment as well as consumption last month, indicating signs of a possible economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the nation's overall industrial production jumped four-point-two percent on-month in June.Production in the mining and manufacturing industries soared seven-point-two percent from a month earlier, while service sector output gained two-point-two percent on-month.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, increased two-point-four percent from a month earlier. Facility investment also jumped five-point-four percent on-month in June.Meanwhile, the coincident index, a metric that reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle, rose point-two points on-month.The leading composite index, which forecasts future economic performance in business cycles, also gained by point-four points.