Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's Industrial Output Up 4.2% in June

Write: 2020-07-31 09:04:32Update: 2020-07-31 09:39:18

S. Korea's Industrial Output Up 4.2% in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has logged gains in industrial output, investment as well as consumption last month, indicating signs of a possible economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the nation's overall industrial production jumped four-point-two percent on-month in June. 

Production in the mining and manufacturing industries soared seven-point-two percent from a month earlier, while service sector output gained two-point-two percent on-month.

Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, increased two-point-four percent from a month earlier. Facility investment also jumped five-point-four percent on-month in June. 

Meanwhile, the coincident index, a metric that reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle, rose point-two points on-month.

The leading composite index, which forecasts future economic performance in business cycles, also gained by point-four points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >