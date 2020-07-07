2020 Set to Be First-Ever Year with No-Typhoon July

Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans are poised to say goodbye to the first-ever July without a typhoon.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday confirmed that no typhoon was generated this month, with only hours left before its conclusion, making it highly likely this will be the first such July since the local weather forecast system was put in place in 1951.The weather agency did predict the imminent formation of a typhoon from around 600 kilometers south of Hong Kong, but unlikely before 3 a.m. on Saturday.The rare phenomenon was attributed to the expansion of high-pressure systems in the North Pacific, which disrupted the development of wind systems. Typhoons refer to tropical cyclones with wind speeds of more than 17 meters per second.The month of July saw an average of four-point-three typhoons over the past decade. Last year, four typhoons were formed in July, including one that affected South Korea.KMA forecast, however, that nine to 12 typhoons will be generated in August and two to three of them are expected to impact South Korea.