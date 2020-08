Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 30 new COVID-19 cases throughout Saturday.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday, that the new cases raise the accumulated number of infections to 14-thousand-366.The number of daily new infections remained above 30 for three straight days since Friday.Of the new cases, 22 were imported while eight were local infections.The country's death toll stands at 301 with no new deaths reported Saturday.