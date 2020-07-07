At Least 4 Dead, 2 Missing in Chungcheong as Heavy Rains Pound

Photo : YONHAP News

At least four people have been killed with another two missing in North Chungcheong Province as heavy monsoon rains battered the central region on Sunday.More than 280 millimeters of torrential rains pounded Danyang in the province, while Jecheon and Chungju received over 260 millimeters and 180 millimeters, each.A woman in her 50s died in Chungju after a landslide hit a pen holding livestock at around 10:30 a.m., which caused an explosion and a fire. Another elderly woman in her 70s died in a landslide in the city.A man in his 50s was found dead near a fishing location in Eumseong at around 11 a.m. He is believed to have been caught in a flash flood that affected a stream.A person at a camping site in Jecheon City also died in a landslide.In Chungju, a firefighter went missing in a flash flood. A search operation is underway for the firefighter, as well as another person who went missing in Eumseong.