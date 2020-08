Photo : YONHAP News

The number of domestic tourists visiting South Korea's southernmost resort island of Jeju during the current summer holiday season surpassed that from last year.According to the Jeju Tourism Association on Monday, 139-thousand-544 tourists, both South Koreans and foreigners, visited Jeju Island between Friday and Sunday.The total is 93 percent of 150-thousand-30 recorded from the same period last year.Looking at domestic tourists only, this year's 138-thousand-652 surpassed 134-thousand last year, suggesting South Koreans are opting to travel domestically amid COVID-19 border restrictions around the world.The number of foreign tourists, however, totaled 892, only four-point-one percent of last year's 21-thousand-368, reflecting the suspension of the island's no visa entry system due to the pandemic.