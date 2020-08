Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City has banned entry to all eleven parks along the Han River after its water level surged sharply due to monsoon seasonal downpours.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced the move on Thursday after some 18-thousand tons of water per second was discharged from the Paldang Dam and a flood advisory was issued for the Han River for the first time in nine years.The city government asked residents to refrain from visiting the eleven parks, including those in Jamsil, Jamwon, Ichon, Banpo, Yeouido and Gangseo, for the sake of safety.The head of the Han River Flood Control Office, Shin Yong-mok, said the parks can be safely used after flood damage is assessed and corresponding restoration efforts are completed. Shin then vowed active efforts to promptly re-open the parks.